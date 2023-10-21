When the Eastern Kentucky Colonels square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Colonels will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-6.5) 59.4 Eastern Kentucky 33, Gardner-Webb 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

The Colonels have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 21.3 33.3 32.5 21.5 15.8 39.3 Eastern Kentucky 28 36 35.3 33.3 20.7 38.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.