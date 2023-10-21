The Elon Phoenix (3-4) face a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Monmouth Hawks (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 23rd-worst with 293.6 yards per contest. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 81st in the FCS (372.3 yards allowed per game). Monmouth's defense ranks 57th in the FCS with 25.8 points allowed per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by accumulating 37.2 points per contest.

Elon vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Elon vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Elon Monmouth 293.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.7 (28th) 372.3 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.7 (37th) 140.7 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (18th) 152.9 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.3 (28th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has 739 yards passing for Elon, completing 59.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 115 times for 594 yards (84.9 per game), scoring five times.

Wayne Dixie has carried the ball 33 times for 135 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's leads his squad with 261 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 23 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Johncarlos Miller has hauled in 14 grabs for 209 yards, an average of 29.9 yards per game.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray leads Monmouth with 1,404 yards on 119-of-188 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jaden Shirden has rushed 132 times for 812 yards, with six touchdowns.

Sone Ntoh has totaled 271 yards on 30 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Dymere Miller has hauled in 552 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Assanti Kearney has recorded 327 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 19 receptions.

TJ Speight's 14 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 126 yards (21.0 ypg).

