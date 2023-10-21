In the contest between the Monmouth Hawks and Elon Phoenix on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Hawks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Elon vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-5.3) 51.7 Monmouth 28, Elon 23

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Phoenix games went over the point total.

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record last year.

Hawks games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Phoenix vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 19.4 22.7 21.3 14.3 18.0 29.0 Monmouth 37.2 25.8 47.0 20.7 27.3 31.0

