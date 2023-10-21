The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game has an over/under of 40.5 points.

East Carolina ranks seventh-worst in total offense (298.5 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 30th with 329.5 yards allowed per contest. Charlotte has been struggling on offense, ranking ninth-worst with 303.5 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 381.5 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

East Carolina vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline East Carolina -6.5 -115 -105 40.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

East Carolina Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Pirates have been top-25 over the last three contests with 239.3 total yards allowed per game (14th-best). They haven't fared as well on offense, with 349 total yards per game (-77-worst).

The Pirates have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 23.7 points per game in that stretch (-31-worst). They've been more successful on defense, allowing 18.3 points per contest (45th-ranked).

East Carolina has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, compiling 207.7 passing yards per game over that stretch (-19-worst). It has been more successful defensively, ceding 182 passing yards per game (72nd-ranked).

From a run defense standpoint, the Pirates have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 57.3 rushing yards surrendered per game (fifth-best). They haven't played as well on the offensive side of the ball, with 141.3 rushing yards per game (-3-worst).

The Pirates have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their past three games.

East Carolina has not hit the over in its past three games.

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Out of East Carolina's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

East Carolina has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

East Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Pirates have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 649 pass yards for East Carolina, completing 48.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 250 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Mason Garcia has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 215 yards (35.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has hauled in 22 catches for 268 yards (44.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jaylen Johnson has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 213 yards so far this campaign.

Jsi Hatfield's 15 catches have yielded 207 yards.

Jeremy Lewis has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 19 tackles.

Julius Wood, East Carolina's tackle leader, has 36 tackles and two TFL this year.

Antoine Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 12 tackles and one pass defended.

