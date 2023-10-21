East Carolina vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The 49ers will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Charlotte matchup.
East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
East Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Carolina Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Carolina (-7)
|41.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|East Carolina (-6.5)
|40.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- SMU vs Temple
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Rice vs Tulsa
East Carolina vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- East Carolina has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Charlotte has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.
- The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.