The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

East Carolina ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.2 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 75th with 26.5 points allowed per contest. Charlotte has been sputtering offensively, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 15.3 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, giving up 25.3 points per contest (69th-ranked).

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

East Carolina Charlotte 298.5 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (130th) 329.5 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (53rd) 125.3 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (95th) 173.2 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.2 (117th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (109th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 649 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 48.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 250 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Mason Garcia has been handed the ball 45 times this year and racked up 215 yards (35.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's 268 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 22 receptions.

Jaylen Johnson has grabbed 22 passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game.

Jsi Hatfield's 15 receptions are good enough for 207 yards.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run the ball 64 times for 319 yards, with three touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has rushed for 184 yards on 38 carries.

Jack Hestera has racked up 286 receiving yards on 23 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has put up a 190-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 15 targets.

Colin Weber's 15 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 148 yards (24.7 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed East Carolina or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.