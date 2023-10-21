Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 21, when the East Carolina Pirates and Charlotte 49ers square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Pirates. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+6.5) Over (40.5) East Carolina 23, Charlotte 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on East Carolina vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Pirates have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

The Pirates have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, East Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

East Carolina has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.

East Carolina games have had an average of 48.7 points this season, 8.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The 49ers have a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The 49ers' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Charlotte has a 3-1 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 6.5 points or more.

Out of the49ers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Charlotte this year is 9.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Carolina 19.2 26.5 22.3 20.7 16.0 32.3 Charlotte 15.3 25.3 16.3 19.3 14.3 31.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.