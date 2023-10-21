The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in a clash of ACC opponents.

Florida State is compiling 447.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seminoles rank 58th, surrendering 363 yards per game. Duke has been excelling on defense, giving up only 298.5 total yards per game (17th-best). On offense, it ranks 72nd by piling up 387 total yards per game.

Below in this story, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

Duke vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Duke vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Duke Florida State 387 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.7 (57th) 298.5 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (34th) 197.5 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.3 (46th) 189.5 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (38th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards on 79-of-126 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 326 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has rushed for 426 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Jalon Calhoun's 368 receiving yards (61.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has put up a 322-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 41 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 14 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 125 yards (20.8 ypg).

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has recorded 1,472 yards (245.3 ypg) on 116-of-182 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 114 rushing yards (19 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has racked up 493 yards on 67 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 99 yards (16.5 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 32 times for 228 yards (38 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 92 yards through the air.

Keon Coleman's team-high 418 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 44 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 357 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 238 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

