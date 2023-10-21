The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea features Danielle Kang. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse is $2,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Kang at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Kang Odds to Win: +4500

Danielle Kang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Kang has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Kang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kang has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in four of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Kang has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 27 -4 283 0 14 1 4 $506,312

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Kang finished 10th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Seowon Valley Country Club measures 6,680 yards for this tournament, 335 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

Courses that Kang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,602 yards, 78 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Kang's Last Time Out

Kang was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai was strong, putting her in the 91st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kang shot better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Kang fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other participants averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kang did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Kang's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average of 6.5.

In that last competition, Kang's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Kang ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kang carded four bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

