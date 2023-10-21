A pair of the nation's strongest run defenses meet when the Clemson Tigers (4-2) take college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (4-2), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

Clemson is totaling 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 45th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 27th, surrendering 19.3 points per game. Miami (FL) has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 13th-best in points per game (37.7) and 24th-best in points surrendered per game (19).

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Channel: ACC Network

Clemson vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -3 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

Clemson Recent Performance

While the Tigers have ranked -55-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (385.3), they rank 20th-best on defense (278.7 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

The last three games have seen the Tigers' offense play poorly, ranking -26-worst in the FBS in points (24 points per game). They rank 50th on the other side of the ball (19 points surrendered per game).

In terms of passing offense, Clemson ranks 11th-worst with 225.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 108th by allowing 204 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

The Tigers rank 100th in rushing offense over the last three contests (159.7 rushing yards per game), but 16th-best in rushing defense over that stretch (74.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

Over their last three games, the Tigers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Clemson has not gone over the total.

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Clemson has combined with its opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Clemson has a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Clemson is 2-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 1,370 pass yards for Clemson, completing 65.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 120 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 450 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 100 yards (16.7 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

Phil Mafah has collected 341 yards on 52 attempts, scoring four times.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 24 catches for 339 yards (56.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Troy Stellato has compiled 17 receptions for 153 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

T.J. Parker has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson's tackle leader, has 33 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Wade Woodaz leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting seven tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

