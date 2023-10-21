Clemson vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Clemson Tigers (4-2), with college football's ninth-ranked run defense, meet the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) and their 10th-ranked run D on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-3.5)
|48.5
|-176
|+146
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Miami (FL) has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the ACC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
