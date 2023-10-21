The Clemson Tigers (4-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium in an ACC battle.

Offensively, Clemson ranks 45th in the FBS with 32.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 27th in points allowed (262.7 points allowed per contest). Miami (FL) has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking seventh-best in total offense (501.8 total yards per game) and 19th-best in total defense (308.3 total yards allowed per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream:

City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Clemson Miami (FL) 437.3 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.8 (29th) 262.7 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.3 (13th) 188.2 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (26th) 249.2 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (14th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 1,370 pass yards for Clemson, completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 120 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 91 times for 450 yards (75 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 18 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has piled up 341 yards on 52 attempts, scoring four times.

Beaux Collins' team-high 339 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put up a 336-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 31 targets.

Troy Stellato's 17 grabs are good enough for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 1,721 yards (286.8 yards per game) while completing 70.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 452 yards on 72 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Donald Chaney Jr. has piled up 56 carries and totaled 312 yards with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo paces his team with 574 receiving yards on 47 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has put together a 462-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 37 targets.

Colbie Young's 23 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 318 yards (53 ypg) and three touchdowns.

