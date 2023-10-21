Best Bets & Odds for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game – Saturday, October 21
ACC rivals will do battle when the Clemson Tigers (4-2) battle the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Clemson vs. Miami (FL)?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 26, Clemson 25
- Clemson is 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- The Tigers have a 2-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
- Miami (FL) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Hurricanes have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 60.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Miami (FL) (+3)
- Clemson has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 3-2-0 this season.
- This year, the Hurricanes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Clemson and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points twice this season.
- There have been three Miami (FL) games that have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.9 points per game, 22.4 points more than the total of 47.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Clemson
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.3
|53.2
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.6
|34.7
|32
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Miami (FL)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.3
|50.8
|52
|Implied Total AVG
|32.4
|32.3
|32.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
