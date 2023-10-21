AAC play features the East Carolina Pirates (1-5) meeting the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the East Carolina vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-7) 41.5 -275 +225 FanDuel East Carolina (-6.5) 40.5 -320 +255

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Charlotte has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

East Carolina has won two games against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been favored by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

