Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game: October 21
The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in an AAC clash.
East Carolina ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.2 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 75th with 26.5 points allowed per contest. Charlotte has been struggling offensively, ranking ninth-worst with 303.5 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 381.5 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).
Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Charlotte vs. East Carolina Key Statistics
|Charlotte
|East Carolina
|303.5 (130th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|298.5 (131st)
|381.5 (53rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|329.5 (21st)
|133.3 (95th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|125.3 (102nd)
|170.2 (117th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|173.2 (116th)
|10 (74th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (74th)
|6 (109th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|9 (62nd)
Charlotte Stats Leaders
- Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 319 yards, or 53.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.
- Terron Kellman has racked up 184 yards on 38 carries.
- Jack Hestera has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Jairus Mack has caught nine passes and compiled 190 receiving yards (31.7 per game) with one touchdown.
- Colin Weber's 15 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 148 yards (24.7 ypg).
East Carolina Stats Leaders
- Alex Flinn has thrown for 649 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 48.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to six interceptions this season.
- Rahjai Harris has racked up 250 yards on 72 carries while finding paydirt four times.
- This season, Mason Garcia has carried the ball 45 times for 215 yards (35.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Chase Sowell's team-leading 268 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 36 targets).
- Jaylen Johnson has caught 22 passes for 213 yards (35.5 yards per game) this year.
- Jsi Hatfield has hauled in 15 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 34.5 yards per game.
