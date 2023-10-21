The East Carolina Pirates (1-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers (1-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in an AAC clash.

East Carolina ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19.2 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 75th with 26.5 points allowed per contest. Charlotte has been struggling offensively, ranking ninth-worst with 303.5 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 381.5 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Charlotte vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Charlotte East Carolina 303.5 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.5 (131st) 381.5 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (21st) 133.3 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.3 (102nd) 170.2 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (116th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 319 yards, or 53.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Terron Kellman has racked up 184 yards on 38 carries.

Jack Hestera has hauled in 286 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has caught nine passes and compiled 190 receiving yards (31.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Colin Weber's 15 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 148 yards (24.7 ypg).

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has thrown for 649 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 48.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 250 yards on 72 carries while finding paydirt four times.

This season, Mason Garcia has carried the ball 45 times for 215 yards (35.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's team-leading 268 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 36 targets).

Jaylen Johnson has caught 22 passes for 213 yards (35.5 yards per game) this year.

Jsi Hatfield has hauled in 15 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 34.5 yards per game.

