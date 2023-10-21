The Maine Black Bears (2-5) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road CAA matchup with the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium. The over/under is 60.5 for this game.

Campbell ranks 102nd in total defense this year (400.5 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 14th-best in the FCS with 434.7 total yards per game. Maine's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 416.3 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 80th with 326.0 total yards per contest.

Campbell vs. Maine Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

TV Channel: FloSports

Campbell vs Maine Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Campbell -14.5 -115 -115 60.5 -115 -115 -700 +425

Campbell Recent Performance

Over the Fighting Camels' last three games, they rank 53rd in scoring offense (34.0 points per game) and -87-worst in scoring defense (34.7 points per game allowed).

Over Campbell's last three games, it ranks 38th in passing offense (302.3 passing yards per game) and 62nd in passing defense (176.0 passing yards per game allowed).

With 115.0 rushing yards per game on offense (-62-worst) and 222.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-111-worst) over the last three games, the Fighting Camels have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Campbell Betting Records & Stats

Campbell is a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

All of Campbell's one games with a set total have hit the over.

This is the first time this season Campbell is playing as the moneyline favorite.

Campbell has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -700 or shorter.

The Fighting Camels have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this game.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has 1,658 yards passing for Campbell, completing 74.1% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 102 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has racked up 402 yards on 85 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 100 yards (16.7 per game).

Chris McKay Jr. has carried the ball 21 times for 201 yards (33.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has hauled in 24 receptions for 429 yards (71.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Chaney Fitzgerald has caught 29 passes for 320 yards (53.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Vincent Wilkins has compiled 30 receptions for 312 yards, an average of 52.0 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

George Wilson Jr. paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has .

Monchovia Gaffney has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has one sack and one interception so far.

