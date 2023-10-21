Oddsmakers give the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) the edge when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Appalachian State ranks 31st in the FBS with 34.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 99th in points allowed (395.8 points allowed per contest). Old Dominion is generating 23.5 points per game on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.2 points per contest (73rd-ranked) on defense.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Appalachian State vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6.5 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Appalachian State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Mountaineers' offense play poorly, ranking -10-worst in the FBS in total yards (456.3 total yards per game). They rank 93rd on defense (416 total yards allowed per contest).

Over the previous three contests, the Mountaineers rank 22nd-worst in scoring offense (28 points per game) and -39-worst in scoring defense (29.7 points per game allowed).

Over Appalachian State's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 59th in passing offense (280 passing yards per game) and -6-worst in passing defense (224 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the Mountaineers' last three games, they rank 73rd in rushing offense (176.3 rushing yards per game) and -70-worst in rushing defense (192 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Mountaineers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

Appalachian State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 8 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State has covered the spread twice in six games this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Four of Appalachian State's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Appalachian State has been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

Appalachian State has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 1,530 yards passing for Appalachian State, completing 60% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 138 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 639 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 30 times for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 327 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 34 targets) with three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 231-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes on 29 targets.

DaShaun Davis has hauled in 15 receptions for 212 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Nate Johnson has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 19 tackles.

Appalachian State's leading tackler, Andrew Parker, has 46 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks this year.

Tyrek Funderburk has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 21 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

