A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Old Dominion has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.