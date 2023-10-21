A pair of Sun Belt teams square off when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norfolk, Virginia
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Old Dominion has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

