Sun Belt foes match up when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Appalachian State sports the 94th-ranked defense this season (395.8 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 22nd-best with a tally of 453.7 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Old Dominion is putting up 350.2 total yards per contest (96th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS defensively (370.8 total yards allowed per game).

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Appalachian State Old Dominion 453.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.2 (110th) 395.8 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (41st) 187 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (68th) 266.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.5 (101st) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 1,530 yards (255 ypg) on 117-of-195 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 138 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Nate Noel has 639 rushing yards on 125 carries with four touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 166 yards (27.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 327 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 34 targets) with three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 231-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 29 targets.

DaShaun Davis has compiled 15 catches for 212 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson leads Old Dominion with 838 yards on 50-of-99 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has rushed 28 times for 354 yards, with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has been given 57 carries and totaled 279 yards with two touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' 338 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions on 31 targets with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has caught eight passes and compiled 199 receiving yards (33.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey has racked up 166 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

