In the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Mountaineers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (55) Appalachian State 32, Old Dominion 27

Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 71.4% chance to win.

The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Out of six Mountaineers games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, 2.8 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 34.5%.

So far this season, the Monarchs have put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 5.5 points or more, the Monarchs have a 3-1 record against the spread.

In the Monarchs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for the Old Dominion this season is 2.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Mountaineers vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.3 30.2 37.3 26.3 31.3 34.0 Old Dominion 23.5 26.2 24.0 22.3 23.0 30.0

