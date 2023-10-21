Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
In the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Mountaineers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (55)
|Appalachian State 32, Old Dominion 27
Week 8 Sun Belt Predictions
Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 71.4% chance to win.
- The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.
- Appalachian State has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Out of six Mountaineers games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- The over/under in this game is 55 points, 2.8 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.
Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Monarchs based on the moneyline is 34.5%.
- So far this season, the Monarchs have put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread.
- In games this year in which they were an underdog by 5.5 points or more, the Monarchs have a 3-1 record against the spread.
- In the Monarchs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).
- The average point total for the Old Dominion this season is 2.1 points less than this game's over/under.
Mountaineers vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Appalachian State
|34.3
|30.2
|37.3
|26.3
|31.3
|34.0
|Old Dominion
|23.5
|26.2
|24.0
|22.3
|23.0
|30.0
