Best Bets & Odds for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion Game – Saturday, October 21
Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Appalachian State 33, Old Dominion 27
- Appalachian State has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- The Mountaineers have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.
- Old Dominion has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.
- The Monarchs have not won as an underdog of +190 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Appalachian State (-5.5)
- Appalachian State has two wins versus the spread in six games this year.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- In Old Dominion's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55.5 points four times this season.
- There have been two games featuring Old Dominion this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Appalachian State averages 34.3 points per game against Old Dominion's 23.5, amounting to 2.3 points over the matchup's total of 55.5.
Splits Tables
Appalachian State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.2
|53.2
|51.2
|Implied Total AVG
|32.3
|33
|31.7
|ATS Record
|2-3-1
|1-2-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Old Dominion
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.9
|56
|50.8
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|33
|31.3
|ATS Record
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
