Anthony DeAngelo will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche meet on Saturday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for DeAngelo in that upcoming Hurricanes-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Anthony DeAngelo vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeAngelo Season Stats Insights

DeAngelo has averaged 14:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

DeAngelo has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

Despite recording points in three of five games this season, DeAngelo has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeAngelo has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

The implied probability that DeAngelo goes over his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeAngelo has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

DeAngelo Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up four goals in total (only one per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 2 3 Points 1 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

