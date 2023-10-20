North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Wilson County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Princeton High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
