Stanly County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Anson Senior High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at Albemarle High School