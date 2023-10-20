North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stanly County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Anson Senior High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Albemarle, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
