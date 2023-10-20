Rutherford County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wake County
  • Gaston County
  • Wayne County

    • Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Highland School of Technology at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Mooresboro, NC
    • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Polk County High School at East Rutherford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bostic, NC
    • Conference: Conference 41 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Patton High School at Chase High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Forest City, NC
    • Conference: Conference 41 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cloudland High School at R-S Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Rutherfordton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.