North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Randolph County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Randleman High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Climax, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.