High school football is on the schedule this week in Randolph County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Randleman High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Providence Grove High School