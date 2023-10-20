North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Orange County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Vance County High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
