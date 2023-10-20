North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Onslow County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Swansboro High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Newport, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Central High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Kenan High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
