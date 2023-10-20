North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Moore County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Lee High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cameron, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoke County High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
