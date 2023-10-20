In Moore County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Southern Lee High School at Union Pines High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cameron, NC

Cameron, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoke County High School at Pinecrest High School