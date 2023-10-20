How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no shortage of excitement on today's NCAA Men's Soccer schedule, including Maryland playing Indiana on Big Ten Network.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Florida International vs Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Notre Dame vs Wake Forest
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Indiana vs Maryland
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
