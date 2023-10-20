North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Lee County, North Carolina this week.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Lee High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cameron, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotland High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
