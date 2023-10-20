North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Jones County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Jones County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jones Senior High School at Pamlico County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bayboro, NC
- Conference: Coastal Plains 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
