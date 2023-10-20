We have 2023 high school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Gaston County
  • Wayne County
  • Wake County

    • Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Princeton High School at Beddingfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clayton High School at Willow Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Johnston High School at Eastern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hunt High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles B Aycock High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Smithfield, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Wake High School at South Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Four Oaks, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garner Magnet High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.