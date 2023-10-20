If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Henderson County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    North Henderson High School at Enka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Candler, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at West Henderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hendersonville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

