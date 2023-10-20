We have 2023 high school football action in Halifax County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Halifax Academy at Lawrence Academy

Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on October 20

6:58 PM ET on October 20 Location: Merry Hill, NC

Merry Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Rapids High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Halifax High School at Northampton County High School