North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Durham County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charles E. Jordan High School at Northern Durham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chapel Hill High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
