Cumberland County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Triton High School at Overhills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Spring Lake, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Terry Sanford High School at E. E. Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Harnett High School at Westover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lumberton High School at Seventy- First High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jack Britt High School at Gray's Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hope Mills, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South View High School at Cape Fear High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: United 8 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Purnell Swet Senior High School at Douglas Byrd High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

