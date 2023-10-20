Cumberland County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Triton High School at Overhills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry Sanford High School at E. E. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Harnett High School at Westover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lumberton High School at Seventy- First High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 20

7:25 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jack Britt High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South View High School at Cape Fear High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: United 8 3A/4A

United 8 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Purnell Swet Senior High School at Douglas Byrd High School