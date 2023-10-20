Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Cleveland County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Shelby High School at East Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kings Mountain High School at Ashbrook High School