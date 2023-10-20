North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Beaufort County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
