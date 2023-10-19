North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yadkin County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Yadkin County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Yadkin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
South Stokes High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
