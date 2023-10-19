If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Goldsboro High School at Spring Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Seven Springs, NC

Seven Springs, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Wayne Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Eastern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fike High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunday

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School