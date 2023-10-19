North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Wayne County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Goldsboro High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wayne Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kinston, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Eastern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fike High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 22
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
