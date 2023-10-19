North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Wake County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wake Forest High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Panther Creek High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Broughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Willow Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Enloe Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Leesville Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandhills School at Cary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thales Academy Rolesville at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbrook High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 22
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.