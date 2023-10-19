How to Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera, Women's College Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, October 19
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's soccer schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Deportivo Maldonado squaring off against River Plate (URU) in a Campeonato Uruguayo Primera match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Deportivo Maldonado vs River Plate (URU)
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Cerro vs Danubio
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs UNLV
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: California vs Oregon
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Ohio State vs Rutgers
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Monmouth vs Hofstra
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Boston River vs Nacional
- League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs Utah
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: North Carolina vs Notre Dame
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Maryland vs Wisconsin
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Nevada
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: New Mexico vs Colorado State
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona State vs USC
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Oregon State vs Stanford
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Washington vs California
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: San Diego State vs Wyoming
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Colorado
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona vs UCLA
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
