If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Rockingham County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dalton McMichael High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Walkertown, NC

Walkertown, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Rockingham County High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: McLeansville, NC

McLeansville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at John Motley Morehead High School