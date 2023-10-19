This week, there's high school football on the docket in Randolph County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randleman High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19

7:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Southwestern Randolph High School at Providence Grove High School