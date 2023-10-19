North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Randolph County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randleman High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Southwestern Randolph High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Climax, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
