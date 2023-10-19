This week, there's high school football on the docket in Randolph County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Scotland County
  • Anson County
  • Yadkin County
  • Pasquotank County
  • Northampton County
  • Polk County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Guilford County
  • Bertie County
  • Franklin County

    • Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Wheatmore High School at Eastern Randolph High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Ramseur, NC
    • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Randleman High School at Trinity High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Trinity, NC
    • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Southwestern Randolph High School at Providence Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Climax, NC
    • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.