North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pitt County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Pitt High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
New Bern High School at D.H. Conley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Farmville, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Central High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
