Our projection model predicts the North Carolina Central Eagles will take down the Morgan State Bears on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hughes Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

North Carolina Central vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-16.4) 49.1 North Carolina Central 33, Morgan State 16

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven Eagles games went over the point total.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Bears games went over the point total.

Eagles vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morgan State 13.6 24.4 13.5 21.5 13.7 26.3 North Carolina Central 35.3 28.3 48.0 34.5 23.7 32.7

