Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Staal in that upcoming Hurricanes-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Staal vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Staal has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 15:48 on the ice per game.

Staal has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Staal has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).

Staal has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Staal hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Staal has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Staal Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

