This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Johnston County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Princeton High School at Beddingfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
    • Location: Wilson, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clayton High School at Willow Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Johnston High School at Eastern Wayne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Goldsboro, NC
    • Conference: Neuse 6 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hunt High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Charles B Aycock High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Smithfield, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Wake High School at South Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Four Oaks, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garner Magnet High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

