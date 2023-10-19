The Seattle Kraken (0-3-1) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Carolina Hurricanes (3-1) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-145) Kraken (+120) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes were victorious in 57.7% of their games when they were the moneyline favorite a season ago (15-11).

Carolina put up a 14-10 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (58.3% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied probability of 59.2% to win.

Last season, 46 of Carolina's games went over Thursday's total of 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Rankings

Hurricanes 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Carolina gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

The 50 power-play goals Carolina recorded last season (18th in the NHL) came via 253 chances.

The Hurricanes had the league's 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.76%).

The 11 shorthanded goals Carolina scored last season ranked fourth among all NHL squads.

The Hurricanes' 84.38% penalty-kill success rate was second-best in the league.

The Hurricanes won the fifth-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.9%.

Carolina scored on 9.2% of its shots as a team (26th in league).

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

